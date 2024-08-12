Release Date: August 12, 2024

Positive Points

James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX, Financial) delivered a solid start to FY25, surpassing bottom line expectations and achieving all three of their guidance metrics.

North America volumes rose slightly, and the company achieved a 31.2% EBIT margin in the region, just above the midpoint of their guidance.

The company reported total adjusted net income of $178 million, driven by robust operating results across all regions.

James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) continues to invest strategically across the value chain, positioning itself for sustainable growth despite challenging market conditions.

The company achieved record sales in Europe, with strong growth in high-value products, and was recognized for exceptional customer focus in Germany.

Negative Points

Business conditions remain challenging, with markets expected to contract low to mid-single digits for the fiscal year.

The second quarter is anticipated to be particularly challenging, with North American volumes expected to decline mid to high single digits.

Persistent affordability challenges have led to more modest home buying demand in North America, impacting new construction volumes.

The Asia Pacific region experienced a 9% decrease in volumes due to weak market demand in Australia, driven by housing affordability and negative consumer sentiment.

The company announced its intention to exit the Philippines market, indicating a strategic shift but also a reduction in its geographic footprint.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the key factors for success in the new construction space in North America over the next year?

A: We need to understand and meet the needs of homebuilders in each market. Our recent agreement with Meritage Homes is an example of how we bring value through local manufacturing and support.

Q: Can you provide more details on the efforts to accelerate material conversion and grow R&R in the Northeast and Midwest?

A: We are focusing on our contractor alliance program and branding efforts to make the homeowner journey easier. Leading indicators like brand awareness and contractor program growth are positive.

Q: Can you explain the trends seen in Q2 to date and the factors affecting volume guidance?

A: We have seen some softening in R&R and single-family new construction, which is reflected in our Q2 guidance. This includes the impact of affordability challenges and moderated builder start paces.

Q: How are you managing SG&A given the current market uncertainties?

A: We are prioritizing investments that support long-term strategic initiatives while making selective reductions. For example, we delayed a new TV commercial production but continue to invest in our contractor alliance program.

Q: What is the impact of exiting the Philippines market on Asia Pacific margins?

A: Exiting the Philippines will improve our Asia Pacific margins. This decision allows us to focus resources on areas where we have a stronger right to win and can create long-term value.

Q: Can you discuss the competitive landscape and its impact on pricing?

A: The competitive environment remains intense, especially in tough markets. However, we continue to outperform in the markets we participate in, consistently gaining profitable share over the long term.

Q: How do you view the potential impact of rate cuts on your guidance for recovery in the second half?

A: While rate cuts are encouraging, our guidance remains based on the current market environment. We are positioned to capitalize on any improvements but remain cautious given the uncertainty.

Q: What are the assumptions for market conditions in Q3 and Q4 to achieve your full-year volume guidance?

A: Our guidance range reflects the uncertainty in the market. If conditions remain weak, we expect to be at the lower end of the range. If the market improves, we have the capacity to achieve higher volumes.

Q: Can you provide more details on the startup costs and their impact on the second quarter and full year?

A: We expect startup costs to increase in Q2 compared to Q1. For the full year, we previously guided for approximately $10 million in startup costs.

Q: How are you planning to achieve your long-term capacity expansion goals in North America?

A: We have detailed plans for capacity expansion, including projects in Cleburne and Crystal City. These are included in our CapEx guidance of $500 million to $550 million for the fiscal year.

