Q1 2025 Star Cement Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Star Cement Limited Q1 FY25 Earnings Conference Call hosted by ICICI Securities.







Navin Sahadeo - ICICI Securities Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you, Lisa. Good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of ICICI Securities, I welcome you all to the Q1 FY25 Earnings Call of Star Cement. We have with us -- from the management, we have with us Mr. Tushar Bhajanka, Deputy Managing Director; and Mr. Manoj Agarwal, the CFO of Star Cement.



So without any further ado, I hand over the floor to Tushar for his opening comments. Over to you, sir.



Tushar Bhajanka - Star Cement Ltd - Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director



Good afternoon all, my name is Tushar Bhajanka, and I'm the Deputy MD of Star Cement. I would like to welcome you all to the earnings call of quarter 1. I have our CFO of the company with me. He will run