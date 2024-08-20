Jeremy Grantham's Strategic Moves in Q2 2024: A Closer Look at Apple Inc's Impact

Insights into Grantham's Latest 13F Filings and Portfolio Adjustments

Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), the Chairman of the Board at Grantham Mayo van Otterloo (GMO) LLC, has long been recognized for his acute understanding of market dynamics and his ability to identify speculative bubbles. His latest 13F filing for the second quarter of 2024 reveals significant moves in his investment strategy, reflecting his deep market insights and a continued focus on steering his portfolio through various market conditions.

1823313820748247040.png

Summary of New Buys

During the second quarter, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) made notable additions to his portfolio, including 75 new stocks. Key new positions include:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial) with 425,639 shares, representing 0.79% of the portfolio and valued at $235.38 million.
  • Permian Resources Corp (PR, Financial) with 10,630,626 shares, accounting for 0.58% of the portfolio and valued at $171.68 million.
  • Catalent Inc (CTLT, Financial) with 466,751 shares, making up 0.09% of the portfolio and valued at $26.25 million.

Key Position Increases

Grantham also strategically increased his stakes in several existing holdings:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) saw an addition of 1,476,341 shares, bringing the total to 6,013,397 shares. This increase of 32.54% in share count had a 1.05% impact on the portfolio, with a total value of $1.27 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial) with an additional 1,196,854 shares, bringing the total to 6,024,386 shares. This represents a 24.79% increase in share count, valued at $880.52 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

In Q2 2024, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) exited 65 positions. Notably, he sold all 276,122 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial), which had a -0.26% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Grantham also reduced his holdings in several companies:

  • Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial) was reduced by 213,297 shares, a -31.19% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.6%. The stock traded at an average price of $799.92 during the quarter.
  • Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) saw a reduction of 578,050 shares, a -14.17% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.38%. The stock traded at an average price of $183.7 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 525 stocks. The top holdings were 5.71% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 4.28% in Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), 4.27% in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial), 3.76% in Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), and 3.41% in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial). The holdings are predominantly concentrated in 11 industries, reflecting a diverse and strategic market positioning.

1823313965799862272.png

1823314201612021760.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
