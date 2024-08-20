What To Expect From Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Q4 2024 Earnings

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 14, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $58.64 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.43 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $225.69 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.85 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) for the full year 2024 have declined from $225.85 billion to $225.69 billion and for 2025, from $214.45 billion to $205.17 billion. Similarly, earnings estimates have decreased from $4.89 per share to $4.85 per share for the full year 2024, and from $6.83 per share to $6.21 per share for 2025.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Cardinal Health Inc's (CAH) actual revenue was $54.91 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $56.05 billion by -2.04%. Cardinal Health Inc's (CAH) actual earnings were $1.05 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $1.99 per share by -47.29%. After releasing the results, Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) was up by 0.79% in one day.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average target price for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) is $113.08 with a high estimate of $130 and a low estimate of $95. The average target implies an upside of 12.33% from the current price of $100.66.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) in one year is $93.84, suggesting a downside of -6.78% from the current price of $100.66.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 19 brokerage firms, Cardinal Health Inc's (CAH, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.