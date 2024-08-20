XOMA Royalty Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.88, Revenue Soars to $11.1 Million, Beating Estimates

Revenue and Net Income Exceed Expectations Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $11.1 million for Q2 2024, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $4.68 million and up from $1.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $16.0 million for Q2 2024, a substantial improvement from a net loss of $5.4 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.88 per share for Q2 2024, compared to a loss of $0.59 per share in Q2 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $149.9 million as of June 30, 2024, down slightly from $159.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • R&D Expenses: $1.2 million for Q2 2024, up from $39,000 in Q2 2023, reflecting ongoing clinical activities.
  • G&A Expenses: $11.0 million for Q2 2024, up from $5.8 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to acquisition-related costs.
  • Cash Receipts: $22.6 million in Q2 2024 from royalty income and milestones, including significant contributions from Day One Biopharmaceuticals and Rezolute.
Article's Main Image

On August 13, 2024, XOMA Royalty Corp (XOMA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second quarter 2024 financial results. XOMA Royalty Corp is a biotechnology royalty aggregator that acquires potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. The company provides non-dilutive, non-recourse funding to sellers, which can be used to advance their internal drug candidates or for general corporate purposes.

Performance Overview

XOMA Royalty Corp reported total income and revenues of $11.1 million for Q2 2024, significantly higher than the $1.7 million reported in Q2 2023. This includes $4.9 million in estimated income from two commercial products, $0.5 million from the FDA approval milestone of OJEMDA, and $5.0 million from a milestone payment from Rezolute.

1823331534317449216.png

Key Financial Achievements

Net income for Q2 2024 was $16.0 million, a substantial turnaround from the net loss of $5.4 million in Q2 2023. This improvement was driven by several factors, including:

  • A $19.3 million gain on the acquisition of Kinnate Pharmaceuticals.
  • An $8.1 million change in the fair value of an embedded derivative related to a payment from Day One Pharmaceuticals.
  • Higher investment income due to increased cash balances and market interest rates.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Income and Revenues $11.1 million $1.7 million
Net Income (Loss) $16.0 million $(5.4) million
R&D Expenses $1.2 million $39,000
G&A Expenses $11.0 million $5.8 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, XOMA Royalty Corp had cash and cash equivalents of $149.9 million, compared to $159.6 million as of December 31, 2023. The company received $22.6 million in cash from royalty and milestone payments during the quarter and deployed $22.0 million to acquire new royalty and milestone economic interests. Net cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million.

Strategic Acquisitions and Milestones

During Q2 2024, XOMA Royalty Corp expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of economic interests in XACIATO™ vaginal gel 2%, and two novel Phase 3 assets from Daré Bioscience. The company also completed the acquisition of Kinnate Pharmaceuticals, adding several potential royalty streams and more than $9.5 million in non-dilutive capital.

"The second quarter was marked by pipeline progress, the realization of several cash milestones, the addition of three commercial or late-stage programs, and the acquisition of Kinnate Pharmaceuticals," stated Owen Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of XOMA Royalty.

Analysis and Outlook

XOMA Royalty Corp's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, driven by strategic acquisitions and milestone achievements, positions the company well for future growth. The significant increase in net income and revenues highlights the effectiveness of its royalty aggregation strategy. However, the company faces challenges, including high R&D and G&A expenses, which could impact future profitability. Investors should monitor the company's ability to manage these expenses while continuing to expand its portfolio.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from XOMA Royalty Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.