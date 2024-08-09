On August 9, 2024, Jeffrey Leitzell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 35,057.701 shares of EOG Resources Inc.

EOG Resources Inc is a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company's operations are primarily in the United States, with significant assets in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and other strategic locations.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Leitzell has sold a total of 11,802 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of EOG Resources Inc were trading at $126.48 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $72.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.82, which is below both the industry median of 10.98 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of EOG Resources Inc is estimated at $123.26, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation. The consistent insider selling over the past year could be a point of analysis for potential investors and market analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.