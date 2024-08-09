On August 9, 2024, Avigal Soreq, the President & CEO of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK, Financial), purchased 5,651 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 188,881 shares of Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek US Holdings Inc operates in the petroleum refining industry, with additional activities in logistics and convenience store retailing. The company's refineries produce a variety of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel, which are distributed primarily in the southeastern and southwestern regions of the United States.

The recent purchase by the insider is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells. The transaction history reflects a mixed sentiment among insiders, with a greater number of sells compared to buys.

Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc were priced at $20.42 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.36 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $25.53, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors, especially considering the stock's current valuation relative to its GF Value. Investors and analysts will likely watch closely to see if other insiders follow this buying trend in the coming months.

