What's Driving XPEL Inc's Surprising 28% Stock Rally?

XPEL Inc (XPEL, Financial), a prominent player in the vehicles and parts industry, has recently witnessed a significant surge in its stock price. Over the past week, the company's shares have increased by 28.71%, and over the last three months, they have climbed by 27.69%. Currently, XPEL boasts a market capitalization of $1.26 billion. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a current price of $45.52 compared to the GF Value of $86.88. This valuation suggests a substantial upside potential, making it an attractive option for value investors.

Company Overview

XPEL Inc specializes in providing protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, and ceramic coatings. The company is renowned for its proprietary DAP software and a network of trained installers, focusing on high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The majority of XPEL's revenue is generated in the United States, where it holds a strong market presence. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has been pivotal in its growth and profitability.

Robust Profitability

XPEL's financial health is robust, with a Profitability Rank of 10/10, indicating top-tier profitability within its industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at 14.76%, higher than 89.61% of its peers. Additionally, XPEL showcases impressive returns with an ROE of 26.64%, an ROA of 19.46%, and an ROIC of 23.88%, all of which are superior to the majority of companies in the sector. These metrics not only reflect XPEL's efficient operations but also its ability to generate significant cash flows relative to its capital investments.

Impressive Growth Trajectory

XPEL has demonstrated remarkable growth, as evidenced by its Growth Rank of 9/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 35.60%, and its 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 41.60%, both metrics outperforming a significant portion of their industry counterparts. This sustained growth trajectory underscores XPEL's ability to expand its market share and enhance shareholder value consistently.

Investment Interest and Market Position

Notable investors have taken positions in XPEL, reflecting confidence in its market strategy and future prospects. Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) holds 207,350 shares (0.75%), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) owns 31,754 shares (0.11%), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) has 4,400 shares (0.02%). Their involvement provides a positive signal to the market about XPEL's investment potential.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors like American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial), Monro Inc (MNRO, Financial), and Miller Industries Inc (MLR, Financial), XPEL stands out with a higher market capitalization. This not only highlights XPEL's larger scale and market influence but also its ability to maintain a competitive edge in a challenging industry.

Conclusion

XPEL Inc's recent stock performance, coupled with its strong financial metrics and growth indicators, paints a picture of a company that is not only surviving but thriving in its sector. The significant undervaluation relative to its GF Value suggests that the stock might still offer considerable upside potential, making it an attractive proposition for value investors looking for growth and profitability. As XPEL continues to innovate and expand its market reach, it remains a compelling investment in the vehicles and parts industry.

