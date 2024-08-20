Why Sea Ltd's Stock Skyrocketed 12% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar

Sea Ltd (SE, Financial), a prominent player in the cyclical retail industry, has demonstrated a remarkable stock performance in recent months. With a current market capitalization of $42.22 billion and a stock price of $73.51, Sea Ltd has experienced an 18.95% gain over the past week and an 11.90% gain over the past three months. The company's current GF Value stands at $79.82, indicating that it is fairly valued, compared to three months ago when it was considered modestly undervalued at a GF Value of $88.73.

Overview of Sea Ltd

Sea Ltd operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce platform, Shopee, and began as a gaming business with Garena. It has since expanded into financial services through SeaMoney. Shopee leads in gross merchandise value and transactions across eight core markets, with Indonesia being a significant contributor. Garena's Free Fire was the most downloaded game in January 2022, making up 74% of the gaming revenue in 2021. SeaMoney complements these segments by offering credit lending primarily.

1823378030744203264.png

Assessing Profitability

Sea Ltd's Profitability Rank is currently at 4/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 1.24%, which is better than 36.23% of 1,115 companies in the same sector. Its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are 0.68% and 0.24% respectively, positioning Sea above a third of its industry peers. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 0.38%, also surpassing 33.99% of competitors. Despite these figures, Sea has only been profitable for one of the past ten years, which is a concern for potential investors.

1823378107151839232.png

Growth Trajectory

Sea Ltd's Growth Rank is impressive at 9/10. The company has seen a 33.80% three-year revenue growth rate per share, outperforming 90.03% of 1,053 companies. Over five years, this rate accelerates to 58.80%, better than 97.3% of 963 companies. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next three to five years is 14.84%, and the EPS growth rate is projected at a robust 77.52%, both figures ranking high against industry peers.

1823378184046014464.png

Significant Shareholders

Notable investors in Sea Ltd include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 34,268,428 shares (5.97%), Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 14,996,068 shares (2.61%), and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 9,328,229 shares (1.62%). These holdings indicate strong confidence from influential market players.

Competitive Landscape

Sea Ltd operates in a competitive environment with key players like eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial) with a market cap of $27.16 billion, Coupang Inc (CPNG, Financial) valued at $40.55 billion, and Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial) at $10.89 billion. Despite the stiff competition, Sea's diversified business model and strong market presence in Southeast Asia provide it with a unique edge.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sea Ltd's recent stock performance reflects its robust growth metrics and strategic market positioning within the cyclical retail industry. While its profitability has room for improvement, the company's significant growth and strong backing from notable shareholders suggest a promising outlook. Investors should keep an eye on how Sea navigates its competitive landscape and capitalizes on its diverse business operations.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.