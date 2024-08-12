On August 12, 2024, Thomas Bohjalian, Director at Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR, Financial), purchased 9,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 22,252 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient healthcare facilities. The company's properties are leased to physicians, healthcare systems, and other healthcare service providers.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc were priced at $17.39 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $6.42 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $18.41, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, insider activity at Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has included 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells. The insider's recent purchase aligns with a broader pattern of transactions within the company.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.

