On August 12, 2024, Keith Anderson, Director at Skyline Champion Corp (SKY, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 209,324 shares of Skyline Champion Corp.

Skyline Champion Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and retail of a wide range of manufactured and modular homes, as well as mobile home parks and modular buildings for residential and commercial applications.

Over the past year, Keith Anderson has sold a total of 63,750 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Skyline Champion Corp were trading at $83.53 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.93 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.12, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 11.9 and also above the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is set at $60.96, indicating that with a current price of $83.53, Skyline Champion Corp is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge market sentiment and potential future stock movements.

