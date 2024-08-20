Insight into Causeway Capital Management's Latest Strategic Moves

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), CEO of Causeway Capital Management, has made significant adjustments to her investment portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. As a seasoned investor with a focus on global equities, Ketterer employs a rigorous screening process targeting companies with high risk-adjusted returns. Her investment philosophy emphasizes value-oriented methods applied to a broad range of international markets. Ketterer's extensive experience and strategic leadership are reflected in her latest 13F filing.

New Additions to the Portfolio

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded her portfolio by adding 11 new stocks in the recent quarter. Noteworthy new positions include:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH, Financial), acquiring 893,875 shares, making up 1.66% of the portfolio with a total value of $60.78 million.

Pfizer Inc (PFE, Financial), with 2,003,659 shares, representing 1.53% of the portfolio, valued at $56.06 million.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP, Financial), adding 215,009 shares, accounting for 0.97% of the portfolio, totaling $35.48 million.

Significant Increases in Existing Positions

Among the 41 stocks that saw increased stakes, the most significant adjustments include:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP, Financial), with an additional 1,260,413 shares, bringing the total to 8,018,251 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 18.65%, impacting the portfolio by 2.71%, with a total value of $631.33 million.

JD.com Inc (JD, Financial), with an additional 971,578 shares, bringing the total to 982,553 shares. This represents an 8,852.65% increase in share count, valued at $25.39 million.

Complete Exits from Certain Holdings

In the second quarter of 2024, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited 10 holdings, including:

Tyson Foods Inc (TSN, Financial), selling all 927,806 shares, impacting the portfolio by -1.43%.

Trimble Inc (TRMB, Financial), liquidating all 824,877 shares, resulting in a -1.39% portfolio impact.

Reductions in Key Positions

Reductions were made in 36 stocks, with significant changes in:

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY, Financial), reduced by 536,710 shares, decreasing the share count by 19.63% and impacting the portfolio by -2.04%. The stock traded at an average price of $130 during the quarter.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), reduced by 288,415 shares, a 37.13% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -1.15%. The stock traded at an average price of $170.1 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprises 90 stocks. The top holdings include 17.21% in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (CP, Financial), 6.98% in Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY), and smaller percentages in other significant stocks. The investments are spread across various industries, reflecting a diversified strategy aimed at optimizing returns.

