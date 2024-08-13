QuickLogic Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of ($0.11) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $4.1M Falls Short

Revenue Growth Year-over-Year but Decline Sequentially

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $4.1 million, up 41.3% year-over-year but fell short of the $4.5 million estimate.
  • GAAP Net Loss: ($1.6 million), or ($0.11) per share, an improvement from a net loss of ($2.3 million), or ($0.17) per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin of 51.0%, up from 41.2% in the same quarter last year.
  • Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $3.6 million, slightly higher than $3.4 million in the same quarter last year.
  • New Product Revenue: $3.1 million, a 36.9% increase year-over-year, driven by higher eFPGA IP license and professional services revenue.
Article's Main Image

On August 13, 2024, QuickLogic Corp (QUIK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the fiscal second quarter ending June 30, 2024. QuickLogic Corp provides programmable silicon and software platforms to enable its customers to develop custom hardware products in a fast time-to-market and cost-effective way. QuickLogic is a fabless semiconductor company with a product range that includes embedded FPGA (eFPGA) intellectual property (IP), low power, multi-core semiconductor system-on-chips (SoCs), discrete FPGAs, and AI software.

Performance Overview

QuickLogic Corp reported total revenue of $4.1 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a 41.3% increase compared to the same quarter last year but a 31.3% decrease from the previous quarter. This revenue figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $4.50 million. The company posted a GAAP net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.11 per share, which is an improvement from the $2.3 million loss, or $0.17 per share, in Q2 2023 but a decline from the net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q1 2024. The non-GAAP net loss was $0.7 million, or $0.05 per share, aligning with analyst estimates.

1823462302624673792.png

Key Financial Metrics

QuickLogic's GAAP gross margin for Q2 2024 was 51.0%, up from 41.2% in Q2 2023 but down from 66.3% in Q1 2024. The non-GAAP gross margin was 53.1%, compared to 44.2% in Q2 2023 and 70.3% in Q1 2024. Operating expenses on a GAAP basis were $3.6 million, slightly higher than $3.4 million in Q2 2023 but lower than $3.8 million in Q1 2024. Non-GAAP operating expenses remained flat at $2.9 million compared to Q2 2023 but increased from $2.5 million in Q1 2024.

Revenue Breakdown

Revenue Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Q1 2024
Total Revenue $4.1 million $2.9 million $6.0 million
New Product Revenue $3.1 million $2.3 million $4.9 million
Mature Product Revenue $1.1 million $0.7 million $1.1 million

Company Achievements and Strategic Initiatives

QuickLogic Corp has made significant strides in its strategic initiatives. The company was awarded a $5.26 million third tranche of the Strategic Radiation Hardened FPGA Technology US Government Contract and joined the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliance Programs. Additionally, QuickLogic received a BAE Systems 'Partner 2 Win' Supplier of the Year award and expanded its sales funnel to $189 million. New distribution agreements with Spur Microwave Inc. and Astute Electronics were also announced to strengthen its presence in India and expand its global reach.

“QuickLogic's inclusion in Intel Foundry Accelerator IP and USMAG Alliances marked a significant milestone in the Company's strategic growth plan, and we believe this will position QuickLogic as a leading source for eFPGA Hard IP available for Intel 18A technology,” said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic.

Financial Position

As of June 30, 2024, QuickLogic Corp reported total assets of $47.5 million, slightly down from $47.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The company's cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash stood at $23.3 million, compared to $24.6 million at the end of 2023. Total liabilities were $25.6 million, down from $30.9 million at the end of 2023, while stockholders' equity increased to $21.8 million from $16.9 million.

Analysis

QuickLogic Corp's Q2 2024 results show a mixed performance. While the company achieved significant year-over-year revenue growth, it faced a sequential decline, missing analyst revenue estimates. The improvement in gross margin year-over-year is a positive sign, but the sequential decline indicates potential challenges in maintaining profitability. The company's strategic initiatives and partnerships, particularly with Intel, are promising and could drive future growth. However, the sequential decline in new product revenue and the overall net loss highlight the need for sustained revenue growth and cost management.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from QuickLogic Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.