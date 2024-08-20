CoreCivic Inc (CXW, Financial), a company specializing in the ownership and management of private prisons and detention centers, recently saw a significant transaction from its insider. Patrick Swindle, the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares on August 12, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail in the SEC Filing.

Following this sale, the insider now owns 203,504 shares of CoreCivic Inc. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of CoreCivic Inc were priced at $12.4. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $1.37 billion. The price-earnings ratio of CoreCivic Inc stands at 20.72, which is above both the industry median of 16.96 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for CoreCivic Inc is $11.95 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation alignment.

