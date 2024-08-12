On August 12, 2024, Janice Chaffin, Director at PTC Inc (PTC, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company at a price of $171.34 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 44,137 shares of PTC Inc.

PTC Inc operates in the technology sector, providing a suite of solutions that enable process optimization and product development in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. The company's offerings include computer-aided design (CAD) software, product lifecycle management (PLM) tools, and augmented reality (AR) products.

Over the past year, Janice Chaffin has sold a total of 12,000 shares of PTC Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at PTC Inc, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, PTC Inc shares were trading at $171.34, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 70.24, significantly above both the industry median of 25.36 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate calculated by GuruFocus, PTC Inc is currently modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. The GF Value of $150.81 is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.