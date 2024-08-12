On August 12, 2024, Jay Rosenblum, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, sold 1,750 shares of Assurant Inc (AIZ, Financial) at a price of $178.25 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 9,260 shares of the company.

Assurant Inc, a global provider of risk management solutions, offers a range of insurance products including extended device protection, vehicle protection, and pre-funded funeral insurance. The company operates through several segments, aiming to protect and support consumer purchases and possessions.

Over the past year, Jay Rosenblum has sold a total of 3,750 shares of Assurant Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a trend of more sales than purchases, with 9 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

On the valuation front, Assurant Inc's shares were trading at $178.25 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 12.28, slightly above the industry median of 11.27. According to the GF Value, which is a measure of intrinsic value, Assurant Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.