On August 13, 2024, Gurminder Bedi, a Director at Blue Bird Corp (BLBD, Financial), executed a sale of 18,896 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Blue Bird Corp. The shares were sold at a price of $48.35, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Blue Bird Corp, headquartered in Fort Valley, Georgia, is a leading manufacturer of school buses. The company designs, builds, and sells school buses to a variety of markets across the United States.

Over the past year, Gurminder Bedi has sold a total of 27,615 shares of Blue Bird Corp and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the sale, Blue Bird Corp's shares were trading at $48.35, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 15.83, which is slightly above the industry median of 14.965.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Blue Bird Corp is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $26.98 is substantially lower than the current trading price, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.79.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

The sale by Gurminder Bedi marks a significant reduction in ownership, aligning with the broader pattern of insider selling at Blue Bird Corp over the recent period.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.