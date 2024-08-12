On August 12, 2024, Jennifer Mccalman, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), sold 538 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of The Hershey Co. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

The Hershey Co, known for its confectionery products, is a major player in the chocolate and sugar confectionery market. The company's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, and Kit Kat, among others.

Over the past year, Jennifer Mccalman has engaged in several transactions involving company shares. The insider has sold a total of 991 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within The Hershey Co, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of The Hershey Co were priced at $199.17. This valuation brings the company's market cap to approximately $40.35 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.16, which is above the industry median of 17.945.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, The Hershey Co is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

