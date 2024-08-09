Insider Buying: MRC Global Inc (MRC) CEO Acquires Shares

On August 9, 2024, Robert Saltiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of MRC Global Inc (MRC, Financial), purchased 20,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 790,583 shares in the company.

MRC Global Inc operates as a distributor of pipe, valve, and fitting products and services to the energy industry. The company's activities are primarily focused on the natural gas, oil, and industrial sectors, providing critical components for their operations.

The shares were acquired at a price of $12.03 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $240,600. On the day of the purchase, MRC Global Inc had a market cap of approximately $1.008 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 12.72, which is above the industry median of 10.98.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for MRC Global Inc is $10.29 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there has been a total of one insider buy and six insider sells at MRC Global Inc. The insider transaction history reflects a cautious sentiment among insiders, with more selling activity than buying.

This recent acquisition by CEO Robert Saltiel marks a significant insider purchase, contrasting with the broader trend of insider transactions within the company.

