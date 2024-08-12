Insider Sale at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD)

On August 12, 2024, C Richards, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 175,347 shares of the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD, Financial) specializes in providing hospital-based maternal-fetal, newborn, and pediatric subspecialty physician services. The company's network includes clinicians and advanced practice providers who offer care across various high-demand pediatric and obstetric specialties.

Over the past year, the insider's transaction history shows that C Richards has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The overall insider transaction trend for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD, Financial) indicates 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD, Financial) were trading at $10.08. This pricing sets the company's market cap at approximately $868.106 million.

The stock's valuation metrics, including the GF Value of $15.63, suggest a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64, indicating that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into executive confidence and market perceptions of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc (MD, Financial).

