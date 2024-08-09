On August 9, 2024, Vivek Garipalli, Director and 10% Owner of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV, Financial), purchased 531,700 shares of the company. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 1,409,267 shares of Clover Health Investments Corp.

Clover Health Investments Corp operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on improving health outcomes and lowering costs through data-driven decision-making and technology. The company's innovative approach aims to benefit both patients and healthcare providers.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a cumulative total of 1,409,267 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader trend of insider buying at Clover Health Investments Corp, with a total of 5 insider buys recorded over the past year and no insider sales.

Shares of Clover Health Investments Corp were priced at $1.88 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $994.938 million. Despite the stock's current GF Value of $0.87, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.16, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to estimate the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations provided by analysts.

This insider transaction provides an interesting data point for investors monitoring Clover Health Investments Corp's stock and its valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

