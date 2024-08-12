Director Adam Gross Acquires 50,000 Shares of Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

On August 12, 2024, Adam Gross, a Director at Vimeo Inc (VMEO, Financial), purchased 50,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 282,246.648 shares.

Vimeo Inc (VMEO, Financial) is a technology company that specializes in video hosting, sharing, and services. The company provides tools for video creation, editing, and broadcasting, catering to creators and businesses worldwide.

The shares were acquired at a price of $5.01 each, valuing the transaction at $250,500. Following this purchase, the total number of shares owned by the insider in Vimeo Inc stands at 282,246.648. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 50,000 shares and has not sold any shares.

The insider transaction history at Vimeo Inc shows a pattern of more buying than selling among insiders. There have been 4 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the past year. This could indicate a positive outlook on the company's future by those closest to its operations.

As of the date of the purchase, Vimeo Inc had a market cap of $843.909 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 25.97, slightly above the industry median of 25.36. Despite the higher price-earnings ratio, the company's stock is considered significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.28, based on a GF Value of $3.90.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider purchase might signal a belief in the company's ongoing value and potential, despite the current market valuation metrics suggesting a premium against intrinsic values.

