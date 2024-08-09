On August 9, 2024, John Risher, CEO of Lyft Inc (LYFT, Financial), purchased 51,815 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 12,099,006 shares of Lyft Inc.

Lyft Inc operates as a ride-sharing company, offering a platform for peer-to-peer ride-sharing, ride service hailing, and micro-mobility system that connects riders with drivers. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

The shares were acquired at a price of $9.67 per share, valuing the transaction at approximately $500,961.55. This purchase reflects a significant investment by the insider in the company.

Over the past year, John Risher has engaged in multiple transactions involving Lyft Inc shares, purchasing a total of 51,815 shares and selling none. This pattern of insider buying could be indicative of the insider's strong belief in the company's future prospects.

Insider transaction history for Lyft Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 35 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by John Risher stands out against the backdrop of more frequent selling activities by other insiders.

As of the latest transaction, Lyft Inc has a market cap of approximately $4.13 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjusted factors from past performance, and future business estimates.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Lyft Inc is estimated at $16.88 per share, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.57. This valuation indicates that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

This insider buying activity and the current valuation metrics provide a snapshot of the financial landscape and market perception of Lyft Inc, offering insights for stakeholders and potential investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.