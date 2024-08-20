Paul Gubbay, the Chief Product Officer of Squarespace Inc (SQSP, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company on August 12, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,486 shares of Squarespace Inc.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,376 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 54 insider sells and no insider buys at Squarespace Inc.

Shares of Squarespace Inc were trading at $44.12 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $6.104 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Squarespace Inc is estimated at $31.30 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sell event might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation based on recent market data and the company's financial health.

