TScan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.28 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $0.5M Misses Expectations

Key Financial Metrics and Corporate Updates

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $0.5 million for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $2.42 million and down from $3.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $31.7 million for Q2 2024, compared to $24.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.28 for Q2 2024, compared to -$0.51 in Q2 2023.
  • R&D Expenses: Increased to $26.9 million in Q2 2024 from $21.2 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher clinical study and personnel expenses.
  • Cash Position: $297.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024, expected to fund operations into Q4 2026.
  • G&A Expenses: Rose to $7.8 million in Q2 2024 from $6.5 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to increased personnel expenses.
  • Share Count: 52,932,746 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, including 48,656,158 shares of voting common stock and 4,276,588 shares of non-voting common stock.
Article's Main Image

On August 12, 2024, TScan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's liquid tumor TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is also developing multiplexed TCR-T therapy candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Performance Overview

TScan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX, Financial) reported revenue of $0.5 million for Q2 2024, significantly below the analyst estimate of $2.42 million and a decrease from $3.1 million in Q2 2023. The decline in revenue was primarily attributed to the timing of research activities under the company's collaboration agreement with Amgen.

Despite the revenue shortfall, the company reported a net loss of $31.7 million, translating to an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.28, which was better than the analyst estimate of -$0.29. This compares to a net loss of $24.0 million, or -$0.51 per share, in the same quarter last year.

1823510671908827136.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

One of the significant achievements for TScan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX, Financial) this quarter was receiving the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA for its lead TCR-T therapy candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101. This designation is crucial as it underscores the transformative potential of these therapies in treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

However, the company faces challenges, particularly in managing its increased research and development (R&D) expenses, which rose to $26.9 million in Q2 2024 from $21.2 million in Q2 2023. This increase was driven by ongoing clinical studies and expanded research activities. General and administrative (G&A) expenses also increased to $7.8 million from $6.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher personnel costs.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $0.5 million $3.1 million
R&D Expenses $26.9 million $21.2 million
G&A Expenses $7.8 million $6.5 million
Net Loss $31.7 million $24.0 million
EPS -0.28 -0.51

Corporate Updates and Future Outlook

In addition to the RMAT designation, TScan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX, Financial) has engaged a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with global capabilities to support manufacturing for pivotal trials and commercialization. The company is also on track to report initial data from its solid tumor program and one-year data on initial patients in the ALLOHA Phase 1 heme trial by the end of 2024.

Financially, TScan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX, Financial) reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $297.7 million as of June 30, 2024, which is expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2026. This strong cash position provides a solid foundation for the company's ongoing and future research and development activities.

Conclusion

While TScan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX, Financial) faces challenges with increased R&D and G&A expenses, the company's strategic achievements, including the RMAT designation and strong cash position, provide a positive outlook for its future. Investors will be keenly watching the upcoming data releases and the company's progress in its clinical trials.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TScan Therapeutics Inc for further details.

