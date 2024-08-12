On August 12, 2024, Director Kelvin Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of The Mosaic Co (MOS, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 34,359 shares of the company.

The Mosaic Co, primarily involved in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients, has seen a significant transaction from one of its directors. The shares were sold at a price of $27.32, valuing the transaction at approximately $345,982.32.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for The Mosaic Co shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 1 insider sell. The recent sale by Director Kelvin Westbrook marks a notable insider transaction for the company.

The current market cap of The Mosaic Co stands at $8.95 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 36.97, which is significantly higher than both the industry median of 16.42 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, The Mosaic Co is currently modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, based on a GF Value of $34.23. This valuation suggests a potential for price increase should the market adjust to the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and market performance indicators.

