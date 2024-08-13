On August 13, 2024, Thomas Erb, a Director at Post Holdings Inc (POST, Financial), purchased 2,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 35,475 shares.

Post Holdings Inc, a consumer packaged goods company, operates in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, and convenient nutrition categories. Its products are distributed across North America and in select international markets.

Shares of Post Holdings Inc were priced at $112.94 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $6.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.89, which is above both the industry median of 17.945 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of the stock is $109.88, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 8,000 shares and has not sold any shares. The overall insider transaction history for Post Holdings Inc shows 3 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the last year.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of Post Holdings Inc.

