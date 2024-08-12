On August 12, 2024, Meredith A. Kopit Levien, President & CEO of New York Times Co (NYT, Financial), executed a sale of 18,300 shares of the company at an average price of $53.92 per share. The transaction resulted in a total value of approximately $986,736. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

New York Times Co (NYT, Financial), known for its significant influence in the media industry, primarily focuses on creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. The company offers its content through various print, digital, and mobile platforms.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,391 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been seven insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of New York Times Co were trading at $53.92 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $8.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 33.68, which is above the industry median of 17.01.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is considered modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2, based on a GF Value of $44.94. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current stock valuation against its intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.