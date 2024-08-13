On August 13, 2024, Sajal Srivastava, President of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (TPVG, Financial), purchased 35,381 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 274,941.176 shares.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing in investments in venture growth stage companies. The company provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments.

The transaction occurred when shares were priced at $7.07, valuing the purchase at approximately $250,044. This acquisition has contributed to a total of 5 insider buys over the past year, with no insider sales reported during the same period.

Currently, the market cap of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp stands at $282.865 million. The stock is considered Modestly Overvalued with a GF Value of $6.37 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider buying trend may signal confidence in the company's future performance, aligning with the insider's increased stake in the business.

