On August 13, 2024, Arora Ashish, CEO and 10% Owner of Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial), executed a sale of 171,424 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,596,943 shares of Cricut Inc. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing.

Cricut Inc is a company that provides a range of smart cutting machines which help users create personalized, professional-quality projects with ease. These machines are designed for a variety of DIY activities including paper crafting, iron-on transfers, and vinyl decals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 674,559 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 18 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

On the day of the transaction, shares of Cricut Inc were trading at $6.09, giving the company a market cap of $1.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.16, which is lower than the industry median of 21.85 and also below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Cricut Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value of $7.17 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow in relation to the company's current market performance and future outlook.

