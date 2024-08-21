Emma Giamartino, the Chief Financial Officer of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE, Financial), executed a sale of 3,311 shares of the company on August 12, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a stock price of $108.89, totaling approximately $360,438.79. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,969 shares of the company.

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE, Financial) is a global real estate services firm, engaging in a broad range of services, including property management, investment management, and valuation services. The company operates a significant portfolio of properties and maintains a presence in numerous countries worldwide.

Over the past year, Emma Giamartino has sold a total of 7,746 shares of CBRE Group Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of CBRE Group Inc was trading at $108.89 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $33.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 36.91, which is higher than both the industry median of 13.9 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CBRE Group Inc's stock is estimated at $96.30, making the current price represent a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The insider's recent transaction could be a point of interest for investors, especially considering the stock's valuation and the overall trend of insider activities at CBRE Group Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.