On August 12, 2024, Vikramaditya Kohli, Chief Operating Officer of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE, Financial), sold 1,074 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 69,226 shares of CBRE Group Inc.

CBRE Group Inc operates in the global real estate services industry, providing a broad range of services including facilities management, transaction and project management, property leasing, commercial real estate investment management, valuation, and property sales. This diverse portfolio positions CBRE as a leader in its field, catering to a wide range of client needs in the real estate sector.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at CBRE Group Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Specifically, there have been 10 insider sales and no insider buys. This pattern of insider behavior can provide insights into the company's stock performance and insider sentiment.

Shares of CBRE Group Inc were trading at $108.89 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $33.81 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 36.91, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 13.9 and above the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CBRE Group Inc is estimated at $96.30 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent insider sale by Vikramaditya Kohli might prompt investors to keep a close watch on the stock, considering the current valuation metrics and the overall insider selling trend at CBRE Group Inc.

