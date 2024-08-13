On August 13, 2024, John Mcglade, a Director at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT, Financial), purchased 31,408 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 31,408 shares of the company.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT, Financial) is a prominent player in the tire manufacturing industry, providing a range of tires for various vehicle types globally.

The transaction occurred with the shares priced at $8.03, valuing the purchase at approximately $252,204.24. This acquisition has contributed to a total of 7 insider buys over the past year for the company, compared to 6 insider sells in the same period.

Currently, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a market cap of approximately $2.36 billion. The stock's valuation metrics show a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow based on historical trading multiples and adjustments for past performance and future estimates.

The stock's current price relative to the GF Value of $12.18 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66, indicating that the stock might be undervalued and classified as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" according to GuruFocus analysis.

This insider buying activity could be a significant indicator for investors, as it reflects the actions of individuals with an intimate understanding of the company's operations and market conditions.

