Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth Amid Cost Reductions

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) reports significant revenue growth and strategic cost management in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Product Revenue: $8 million for Q2 2024, representing growth of over 85% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: Projected between $33 million and $35 million for 2024.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $64.7 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • SG&A and R&D Expenses: Projected to decrease by approximately 30% from $80.3 million in H1 2024 to between $55 million and $60 million in H2 2024.
  • Net Loss Before Income Taxes: $35.8 million for Q2 2024, compared to $33.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Used in Operating Activities: $68.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Interest Income: $1.1 million for Q2 2024.
  • Interest Expense: $4.6 million for Q2 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 13, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • ZTALMY achieved profitability on a commercial investment in the first quarter of 2024, ahead of expectations.
  • ZTALMY was approved in China as the first treatment for seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD) in patients aged two years and older.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS, Financial) has established commercial collaboration agreements in Europe and China, and distribution agreements in MENA and Russia.
  • The company is preparing for the upcoming Phase 3 readout in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and expanding access to ZTALMY globally.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) generated net product revenue of $8 million in the second quarter, representing growth of over 85% compared to the same period in 2023.

Negative Points

  • The company reported a net loss before income taxes of $35.8 million for the second quarter of 2024.
  • Research and development expenses were $20.9 million for the second quarter, reflecting high ongoing costs.
  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased to $16.7 million for the second quarter.
  • The Phase 3 RAISE trial failed to achieve statistical significance for the second co-primary endpoint.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) had to initiate cost reduction plans and restructure credit agreements to extend its cash runway into the second quarter of 2025.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on the new patient additions for ZTALMY in the quarter and clarify the statement about 70% of patients remaining active on the drug since launch?
A: Scott Braunstein (CEO): We've seen relatively steady growth in new patient adds every quarter. The persistence of effect has been strong, with more than 70% of patients remaining on long-term therapy. Lisa Lejuwaan (SVP): We are proud of the durability of ZTALMY, with a less than 30% discontinuation rate, indicating effective seizure reduction and minimal side effects.

Q: Can you discuss the subgroup analyses from the Phase 2 open-label study that give you confidence in the Phase 3 study for TSC?
A: Scott Braunstein (CEO): We have over 100 patients in the open-label extension, with a high percentage completing the study. Joseph Hulihan (CMO): Patients with focal seizure types had a better response, and those on cannabidiol and everolimus also showed good responses. The revised titration schedule has reduced discontinuation rates significantly.

Q: How does the higher baseline seizure frequency and number of prior therapies failed in the Phase 3 study impact your expectations?
A: Scott Braunstein (CEO): Higher baseline seizure frequency helps minimize placebo rates. We ensured disease stability at baseline to avoid regression to the mean. Joseph Hulihan (CMO): Eliminating patients with very low seizure numbers reduces variability. The lower titration rate and reduced somnolence also give us optimism about efficacy.

Q: What is the timing for the type C meeting with the FDA regarding the IV program, and what scenarios could come out of it?
A: Scott Braunstein (CEO): We plan to submit the filing by the end of the month, with a typical 90-day review period. The goal is to realign on endpoints that are more objective and discuss study design and patient stratification with the FDA.

Q: Can you elaborate on the milestones you are eligible for this year?
A: Steven Pfanstiel (CFO): The nearest term milestone is a EUR10 million payment from Orion upon commercialization of CDD. There are similar payments associated with TSC commercialization and additional payments from our partnership with Tenacia in China.

Q: What proportion of patients today have a CDD diagnosis, and how are you identifying additional patients?
A: Scott Braunstein (CEO): We have good line of sight on roughly 2,000 patients with a CDD diagnosis. Lisa Lejuwaan (SVP): We have shifted to a more data-driven approach, leveraging increased genetic testing and ICD-10 code usage to identify more patients.

Q: How are you preparing for manufacturing capacity to meet the expected demand for TSC by the end of 2025?
A: Scott Braunstein (CEO): We feel confident in our current manufacturing capabilities and have plans to expand capacity. We are making investments to ensure we can meet demand by 2027 and beyond, including establishing a second manufacturing site.

Q: Are you seeing any discontinuations in the long-term extension for TSC?
A: Scott Braunstein (CEO): We are encouraged by the durability of the drug across disease states. We will present long-term extension data at AES and share top-line data at our Analyst Day in September.

Q: Can you discuss any off-label use of ganaxolone?
A: Lisa Lejuwaan (SVP): About 15% of patients on therapy do not have a CDD diagnosis but are affected by other DEEs. Most payers are covering the drug for these patients, acknowledging the significant unmet need.

Q: What are your expectations for the TSC market, and how are you preparing for the launch?
A: Scott Braunstein (CEO): We believe the TSC market is at least 5 to 10 times larger than the CDD market. We are preparing for a robust launch with strong volumes expected in the US, Europe, and China. We are also making investments to expand our manufacturing capacity to meet this demand.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.