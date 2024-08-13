Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Sales and Strategic Growth

Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) reports a 17% revenue increase and strong performance across defense and commercial sectors.

Summary
  • Revenue: $97 million, a 17% increase compared to the prior year period.
  • Defense Sales: Up 57% year-over-year.
  • Commercial Aftermarket Sales: Up 19% year-over-year.
  • Commercial OEM Sales: Up 11% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Slightly lower than the prior year period due to higher defense sales.
  • Net Income: Increased by $7 million compared to Q2 '23.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Up $7 million year-over-year; margins at 36%.
  • Net Sales Guidance for 2024: $374 million to $378 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Guidance for 2024: $134 million to $136 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin Guidance for 2024: Approximately 36%.
  • Net Income Guidance for 2024: $28.4 million to $29.6 million.
  • Adjusted EPS Guidance for 2024: $0.44 to $0.46 per share.
  • Capital Expenditures for 2024: Approximately $11 million.
  • Interest Expense for 2024: Approximately $42 million.
  • Effective Tax Rate for 2024: 30%.
  • Depreciation & Amortization for 2024: Approximately $40 million.
  • Non-Cash Stock-Based Compensation for 2024: Approximately $10 million.
  • Fully Diluted Share Count: Approximately 91 million shares.
Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

  • Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR, Financial) reported record sales of $97 million for Q2 2024, a 17% increase compared to the prior year.
  • Strong performance in Defense (up 57%), commercial aftermarket (up 19%), and commercial OEM (up 11%).
  • The company has a diverse portfolio with over 15,000 unique and proprietary parts, ensuring no single part makes up more than 3% of overall net sales.
  • Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) has successfully implemented a strategy to improve visibility and lead times, resulting in a more predictable and stable order backlog.
  • The recent acquisition of Applied Avionics is expected to enhance the company's portfolio with high-margin, proprietary products and significant aftermarket exposure.

Negative Points

  • Gross profit margin for Q2 2024 was slightly lower than the prior year, primarily due to higher defense sales which typically have lower margins.
  • The company is experiencing temporary dilution from an acquisition completed in the second half of 2023.
  • Costs related to the move of one of their manufacturing facilities have impacted margins.
  • Despite strong sales, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 36%, down from the prior year quarter.
  • The company faces challenges in the OEM sector, particularly with Boeing's MAX production rates and supply chain issues affecting Airbus.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Is it possible to quantify the book-to-bill for commercial aftermarket in the quarter?
A: We have beaten our previous record backlog for commercial aftermarket. The book-to-bill ratio is very strong, between 1.1 and 1.2.

Q: Are you seeing any concerns on the aftermarket outlook into the back half of this year or early next year?
A: We have not seen any slowdown in the commercial aftermarket. Bookings and quoting activities are higher than a year ago.

Q: Can you talk about the strategy deployed over the last few months in terms of changing the pricing and having more visibility?
A: We changed our strategy to require a minimum of 90-day lead times for the best price, which has provided greater visibility and allowed us to level load our shop.

Q: How are you thinking about large commercial OE assumptions for the year?
A: We are cautious about the MAX production rates and have seen some orders pushed out. However, orders for Airbus and other OEMs like Embraer and Cirrus are strong, driving double-digit growth.

Q: Can you talk about your return thresholds for incremental deals and the availability of assets in the pipeline?
A: We aim to double EBITDA in three to five years for acquisitions. Applied Avionics is a high-quality asset with significant opportunities for growth and margin improvement.

Q: Are there any pending product approvals in the next 6 to 12 months that would maintain commercial aerospace aftermarket growth above industry trends?
A: Yes, we have several PMA applications pending approval, which will drive growth in 2025.

Q: What is the profile of your LTAs with OEM customers, and is there an opportunity for pricing adjustments?
A: LTAs are about 10% of our revenues, mostly on the military side. We expect to get price adjustments in the near term, impacting 2025 more than 2024.

Q: What are the initiatives you are working on this year to drive productivity or cost improvements?
A: We moved a business from California to Ohio, expecting synergies that will impact 2025. We focus on high-return CapEx and productivity improvements identified through a bottoms-up approach.

Q: Are you tracking to the 1-3% organic growth from new products this year?
A: Yes, we are tracking to that range. We invest 2-3% of sales in R&D, focusing on returns tied to new business opportunities across all our brands.

Q: Are you agnostic to the end markets within aerospace and defense for M&A?
A: We focus on being balanced across commercial, general aviation, business jet, and military markets. We aim to avoid disproportionate exposure to any single market.

