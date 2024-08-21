Amcor PLC (AMCR) Q4 2024 Earnings Report Preview: What To Expect

Amcor PLC (AMCR, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 15, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $3.64 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.18 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $13.74 billion and the earnings are expected to be $0.58 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Amcor PLC (AMCR, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Amcor PLC (AMCR) for the full year 2024 have declined from $13.77 billion to $13.74 billion. For 2025, the estimates have increased from $14.13 billion to $14.15 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have decreased from $0.59 per share to $0.58 per share, while for 2025, the estimates have remained steady at $0.67 per share.

Amcor PLC (AMCR, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Amcor PLC's (AMCR) actual revenue was $3.41 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $3.50 billion by -2.49%. Amcor PLC's (AMCR) actual earnings were $0.13 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.15 per share by -14%. After releasing the results, Amcor PLC (AMCR) was up by 9.62% in one day.

Amcor PLC (AMCR, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 9 analysts, the average target price for Amcor PLC (AMCR) is $10.07 with a high estimate of $11.10 and a low estimate of $8.50. The average target implies a downside of -5.89% from the current price of $10.70.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Amcor PLC (AMCR, Financial) in one year is $12.01, suggesting an upside of 12.24% from the current price of $10.70.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 10 brokerage firms, Amcor PLC's (AMCR, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.0, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.