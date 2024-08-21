Insight into Hillman's Latest 13F Filings with a Focus on Taiwan Semiconductor's Significant Portfolio Impact

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio), the seasoned investor and president of Hillman Capital Management, has made notable changes to his investment portfolio in the second quarter of 2024. With a career that spans decades, Hillman's investment strategy focuses on identifying undervalued companies with a competitive edge and temporary market mispricings. His approach emphasizes thorough analysis of cash flow, dividends, sales, earnings, book value, and projected growth rates to ascertain true investment value.

New Additions to the Portfolio

During the recent quarter, Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) has expanded his portfolio by acquiring stakes in two new companies:

Adobe Inc (ADBE, Financial) emerged as a significant new holding with 14,000 shares, valued at $7.78 million, making up 2.75% of the portfolio.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY, Financial) was also added with 160,529 shares, representing 2.35% of the portfolio, valued at $6.67 million.

Key Position Increases

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) has also increased his investments in several existing holdings:

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL, Financial) saw an addition of 22,297 shares, bringing the total to 68,586 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 48.17% and had a 0.84% impact on the portfolio, with a total value of $7.3 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD, Financial) also saw a significant increase with an additional 256,848 shares, bringing the total to 1,158,862 shares, valued at $8.62 million.

Complete Exits

In a strategic move, Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio) has completely divested from several companies:

The most notable exit was from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM, Financial), where all 79,991 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -3.5%.

Reductions in Key Positions

Adjustments were also made by reducing stakes in several companies:

Nordstrom Inc (JWN, Financial) saw a reduction of 104,731 shares, a 26.58% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.68%. The stock had an average trading price of $20.42 during the quarter.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) was reduced by 9,657 shares, a 16.29% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -0.56%. The stock traded at an average price of $183.7 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview and Sector Allocation

As of the second quarter of 2024, Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment portfolio comprised 53 stocks. The top holdings included 3.74% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 3.39% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), and 3.38% each in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF, Financial) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC, Financial). The portfolio shows a strategic concentration in sectors such as Healthcare, Consumer Defensive, and Technology, reflecting Hillman's focus on industries with robust growth potential and resilience.

This detailed analysis of Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio)'s latest 13F filings provides valuable insights into his investment strategies and adjustments, offering a glimpse into the thought processes of a seasoned value investor navigating the complexities of today's financial markets.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.