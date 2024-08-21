Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $3,572.98, the company has experienced a modest daily gain of 0.15%, despite a three-month decline of -4.82%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Booking Holdings Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a comprehensive score ranging from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Historically, stocks with higher GF Scores have tended to yield superior long-term returns.

With an impressive GF Score of 95 out of 100, Booking Holdings Inc demonstrates a strong potential for market outperformance.

Understanding Booking Holdings Inc's Business

Booking Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $119.78 billion and annual sales of $22.4 billion, is the world's largest online travel agency by sales. The company provides a range of services including hotel and alternative accommodation bookings, airline tickets, car rentals, and restaurant reservations through its various brands such as Booking.com, Agoda, and OpenTable. The majority of its revenue and profits are derived from transaction fees for online bookings.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Booking Holdings Inc's financial robustness is evident in its Financial Strength rating. The company boasts an Interest Coverage ratio of 6.73, significantly above Benjamin Graham's recommended threshold of 5, indicating strong capability to meet interest obligations. Additionally, its Altman Z-Score of 5.6 suggests low risk of financial distress. The strategic management of its debt-to-revenue ratio, which stands at 0.77, further underscores its financial health.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

Booking Holdings Inc excels in profitability, as reflected by its high Profitability Rank. The company's Piotroski F-Score indicates a healthy financial state, supported by strong operational efficiency. In terms of growth, Booking Holdings Inc has demonstrated remarkable expansion, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 52.4%, outperforming 81.82% of its peers in the Travel & Leisure industry. This growth is complemented by a significant increase in EBITDA over recent years.

Conclusion

Considering Booking Holdings Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

