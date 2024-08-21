What's Driving Shift4 Payments Inc's Surprising 20% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR, Financial) has recently experienced a notable surge in its stock price, with a 22.56% increase over the past week and a 19.78% gain over the last three months. Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a stock price of $78.46. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Shift4 Payments is estimated at $97.48, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This valuation marks a shift from three months ago when the stock was considered a possible value trap, with a GF Value then at $109.05.

Overview of Shift4 Payments Inc

Shift4 Payments Inc, operating within the software industry, is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, primarily in the United States. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile solutions, designed to enhance the value of software suites while simplifying payment acceptance. The majority of the company's revenue is generated domestically.

1823740397336293376.png

Assessing Profitability

Shift4 Payments holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10. The company's Operating Margin stands at 6.32%, which is better than 58.91% of its peers in the industry. Additionally, its Return on Equity (ROE) is impressive at 19.05%, surpassing 81.87% of competitors. The Return on Assets (ROA) at 3.42% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 7.83% also highlight the company's ability to generate earnings relative to its assets and invested capital. Despite these strong figures, Shift4 has only been profitable for two of the past ten years, which is a concern for potential long-term investors.

1823740454554988544.png

Growth Trajectory

Shift4 Payments is distinguished by a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company has demonstrated robust growth metrics: a 35.20% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share and a 20.40% 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share. Looking ahead, the estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is an impressive 28.37%, and the EPS Growth Rate is projected at 42.17%. These figures indicate a strong potential for continued expansion and profitability.

1823740499161411584.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable investors in Shift4 Payments are Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,194,463 shares (1.87% of the company), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 58,753 shares (0.09%), and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 50,000 shares (0.07%). Their investments underscore a confidence in the company's market strategy and growth potential.

Competitive Landscape

Shift4 Payments competes with several key players in the software industry. Marqeta Inc (MQ, Financial) with a market cap of $2.64 billion, Rapid7 Inc (RPD, Financial) valued at $2.3 billion, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS, Financial) with a market cap of $4.15 billion are among its primary competitors. These companies, while smaller in market cap compared to Shift4, represent significant competition in the integrated payment solutions market.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shift4 Payments Inc's recent stock performance, coupled with its solid profitability metrics and high growth potential, positions it as a compelling investment in the software industry. The company's strategic focus on enhancing software value through integrated payment solutions and technology services has proven effective. Investors should consider the current modest undervaluation as a potential entry point, keeping an eye on the competitive dynamics and the company's ability to maintain its growth trajectory.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.