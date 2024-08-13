On August 13, 2024, Samvir Sidhu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI, Financial), purchased 2,500 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's holdings to 144,504 shares.

Customers Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company's services include personal and business banking products, along with lending and investment options.

The shares were bought at a price of $45.53 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $113,825. This purchase follows a trend observed over the past year, where there has been a predominance of insider selling activities, with 10 recorded sells and only 1 insider buy, including this recent purchase by the insider.

On the valuation front, Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI, Financial) holds a market cap of $1.458 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 6.19, which is below both the industry median of 9.915 and the company’s historical median. This indicates a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own past.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Customers Bancorp Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider buying activity might be of interest to investors, especially considering the stock’s current valuation and the insider's increasing stake in the company.

