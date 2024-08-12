On August 12, 2024, Frank Bozich, CEO and President of Trinseo PLC (TSE, Financial), purchased 40,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 462,204 shares of Trinseo PLC.

Trinseo PLC is a global materials company, engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products. The company operates in a variety of sectors, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper, and building products.

Over the past year, Frank Bozich has increased his holdings in Trinseo PLC by purchasing a total of 48,000 shares. There have been no sales reported by the insider during this period. The overall insider transaction history for Trinseo PLC shows a trend of 8 insider buys and no insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Trinseo PLC were trading at $2.57 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $97.582 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $15.28, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.17. This suggests that the stock is currently viewed as a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the insider’s confidence in the future prospects of Trinseo PLC, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting caution.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.