Francis Chou's Strategic Moves in Q2 2024: A Closer Look at Alphabet Inc's Dominant Portfolio Presence

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights into Chou's Latest 13F Filings and Investment Adjustments

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), renowned for his value investing approach, has once again made significant moves in the second quarter of 2024, as revealed in his latest 13F filing. Managing the Chou America Mutual Funds, Chou has built a reputation since 1986 for his meticulous investment strategy, focusing on long-term value rather than short-term market fluctuations. His journey from a telephone repairman to a respected fund manager underscores his deep understanding of market dynamics and investment acumen.

1823751731327168512.png

Summary of New Buys

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding 14 new stocks. Noteworthy among them are:

  • Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), with 82,390 shares, making up 10.79% of the portfolio and valued at $15.11 million.
  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), comprising 44,000 shares or 6.62% of the portfolio, with a total value of $9.27 million.
  • Pool Corp (POOL, Financial), holding 10,636 shares, accounting for 2.33% of the portfolio, valued at $3.27 million.

Key Position Increases

Chou also strategically increased his stakes in several companies:

  • Stellantis NV (STLA, Financial), with an additional 426,388 shares, bringing the total to 456,388 shares. This adjustment marks a 1,421.29% increase in share count and impacts 6.04% of the current portfolio, valued at $9.06 million.
  • Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial), with an additional 10 shares, bringing the total to 90 shares. This represents a 12.5% increase in share count, with a total value of $55.10 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the second quarter of 2024, Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited positions in two companies:

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC, Financial), selling all 715,000 shares, impacting the portfolio by -8.7%.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (BB, Financial), liquidating all 312,900 shares, with a -0.98% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Chou made significant reductions in his holdings, including:

  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZWW, Financial), reducing his stake by 499,366 shares, a 67.34% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.55%. The stock traded at an average price of $0 during the quarter and has returned 0.00% over the past three months and year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 31 stocks. The top holdings were:

The portfolio is primarily concentrated in seven industries: Financial Services, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Industrials, Energy, and Basic Materials.

1823751866027241472.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.