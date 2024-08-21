Southwest Airlines Faces Turbulence as Elliott Management Launches Proxy Fight

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Southwest Airlines (LUV, Financial) has experienced declining margins and profits over several quarters, leading to a 24% year-over-year drop in its stock price. Now, the company faces additional challenges as activist investor Elliott Management initiates a proxy fight, planning to nominate ten independent candidates for LUV's Board of Directors.

  • Nominees include:
    • David Cush, former CEO of Virgin America
    • Michael Cawley, former deputy CEO and CFO of Ryanair
    • Sarah Feinberg, former senior official at the Department of Transportation
  • Elliott, holding an 11% stake in LUV, aims to replace CEO Bob Jordan and former CEO Gary Kelly, now Executive Chairman.
    • Jordan, Kelly, and LUV's executive team have devised a plan to improve the airline's fortunes, including ending its open seating policy in favor of assigned seating.
    • LUV will also add red-eye flights to its schedule to boost profits.
  • LUV's margins and profits have significantly lagged behind competitors. In Q2, its adjusted operating margin was 5.5%, compared to 14.7% for Delta Air Lines (DAL, Financial) and 13.1% for United Airlines (UAL, Financial).
    • Rising industry capacity has pressured airfare prices and margins, but LUV has struggled to counter this with premium services or international business.
    • In contrast, DAL and UAL have benefitted from affluent customers willing to pay for first-class seats and strong international travel demand.

It's unclear what specific strategies Elliott would implement if it wins the proxy fight and replaces ten of LUV's fifteen board members. Some of LUV's issues, like Boeing's (BA, Financial) ongoing 737 MAX production and delivery delays, are beyond its control. However, given the stock's poor performance, shareholders may be ready for significant changes. The coming months will likely be turbulent for LUV and its leadership team.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.