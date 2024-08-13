Release Date: August 13, 2024

Positive Points

Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR, Financial) reported a 51.6% increase in second-quarter revenue compared to the same period last year.

The acquisition of Timber Technologies is expected to improve overall profitability and generate healthy cash flow.

The company completed two sale-leaseback transactions, adding approximately $7.2 million in net proceeds to the balance sheet.

A $1 million share buyback program was announced, indicating confidence in the company's undervalued stock.

The investment in Enservco diversifies Star Equity Holdings Inc (STRR)'s portfolio and marks its entry into the energy services and transportation and logistics sectors.

Negative Points

Gross margin declined by 14.9%, primarily due to a onetime purchase price adjustment related to the Timber Technologies acquisition.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $3.8 million in Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in Q2 2023.

SG&A expenses increased by 26.8% due to a $1.3 million impairment related to an equity investment.

Consolidated cash flow from continuing operations was an outflow of $4.3 million, compared to an inflow of $1.9 million in the same period last year.

The unrestricted cash balance decreased significantly to $2.5 million as of June 30, 2024, from $21.4 million a year ago.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Jeff, starting with Enservco, can you talk about the benefits of how you structured the acquisition of the share interest versus buying the entire company?

A: We believe our common stock is significantly undervalued, which is why we announced the $1 million stock repurchase program. We structured the acquisition to take an initial stake in Enservco to around 20% and secured a Board seat. This allows us to monitor the transition and learn about the energy services and transportation sectors without ruling out future possibilities.

Q: Dave, will you mark to market the share interest in Enservco within the investments division? How will the accounting treatment work?

A: Yes, it will sit in the investments division. There are two pieces to this, including a loan to help finance the acquisition of Buckshot. It will be a mark-to-market position as we don't have control of the entity. We also provide data to show numbers both ways, backing out unrealized gains or losses from adjusted EBITDA.

Q: The prepared statement mentions a $574,000 impact on gross profit due to the Timber Tech acquisition. Is that the entire amount that impacted cost of goods in the quarter?

A: Yes, the $574,000 is due to a required valuation for Timber Tech, a onetime write-up of finished goods inventory. This is purely an accounting adjustment and will not reappear in future quarters. Additionally, our legacy business saw decreased gross margins due to current market conditions.

Q: Why is the $1.3 million impairment related to the cost method investment in TTG impacting SG&A instead of other income?

A: It's due to US GAAP requirements. Although logically it seems it should be in other income, GAAP mandates it be in SG&A. We follow the private equity firm's analysis and write it down if they do.

Q: What is your outlook for the second half of the year given the current business environment?

A: Visibility is hazy, but we expect some improvement in the second half based on customer feedback regarding their ability to fund construction projects. However, the exact extent of improvement is uncertain.

Q: Are you seeing project cancellations or just delays?

A: We are not seeing project cancellations, only delays. These delays are often due to financing, permitting, or weather issues. The good news is that projects are not being canceled, just pushed to later dates.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strategic rationale behind the recent sale-leaseback transactions?

A: The sale-leaseback transactions align with our commitment to strategic capital allocation and prioritizing EBITDA-generating assets. These transactions added approximately $7.2 million in cash to our balance sheet and should have no impact on operations.

Q: How do you view the integration of Timber Technologies into your building solutions division?

A: The integration is substantially complete and has been beneficial. Timber Technologies generates healthy cash flow and improves our overall profitability. Its revenue streams are less prone to interest rate fluctuations and market softness, making it a valuable acquisition.

Q: What are your thoughts on the current market conditions and their impact on your business?

A: The market conditions have led to slower conversion of sales opportunities to signed backlog. However, we are not seeing large project cancellations, only delays. We believe our reputation as a reliable partner will help us leverage opportunities as the construction sector regains strength.

Q: Can you provide more details on your growth strategy and future plans?

A: Our growth strategy focuses on expanding the building solutions division, making accretive acquisitions, and exploring new opportunities in our investments division. We aim to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value through strategic acquisitions and capital allocation.

