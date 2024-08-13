On August 13, 2024, Paul Jones, Chief People Officer of Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA, Financial), sold 6,266 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $38.38 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc.

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a health and nutrition company that develops and manufactures nutritional supplements, healthy foods, and personal care products, which are marketed directly to consumers.

Over the past year, Paul Jones has sold a total of 8,980 shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc were trading at $38.38 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $723.224 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 13.27, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.8 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, Usana Health Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as part of their investment strategy, especially considering the current valuation metrics and the stock's perceived undervaluation relative to its GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.