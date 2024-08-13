Insider Sale: Chief People Officer Paul Jones Sells 6,266 Shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA)

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago

On August 13, 2024, Paul Jones, Chief People Officer of Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA, Financial), sold 6,266 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $38.38 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc.

Usana Health Sciences Inc is a health and nutrition company that develops and manufactures nutritional supplements, healthy foods, and personal care products, which are marketed directly to consumers.

Over the past year, Paul Jones has sold a total of 8,980 shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Usana Health Sciences Inc were trading at $38.38 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $723.224 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 13.27, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.8 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, Usana Health Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

1823781858845028352.png

1823781931997884416.png

This sale by the insider could be of interest to investors tracking insider activities as part of their investment strategy, especially considering the current valuation metrics and the stock's perceived undervaluation relative to its GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.