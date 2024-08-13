Chief Commercial Officer Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD, Financial) on August 13, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company.

Gilead Sciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company's portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular conditions.

Over the past year, Johanna Mercier has sold a total of 13,732 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Gilead Sciences Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the latest sale, shares of Gilead Sciences Inc were trading at $73.98, giving the company a market cap of approximately $92.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 90.38, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $75.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

