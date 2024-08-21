Chief Legal & Franchise Officer Scott Catlett of Yum Brands Inc (YUM, Financial) executed a sale of 8,234 shares of the company on August 13, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,159.41 shares in the company.

Yum Brands Inc operates globally as a quick-service restaurant company, with its brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. These brands are global leaders of the chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories respectively.

Over the past year, Scott Catlett has sold a total of 14,228 shares of Yum Brands Inc and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Yum Brands Inc shows a total of 18 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Yum Brands Inc were priced at $137.79 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $38.66 billion. Yum Brands Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.18, which is above both the industry median of 22.17 and the company’s historical median.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $140.07. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Yum Brands Inc, especially considering the company's market position and valuation indicators.

