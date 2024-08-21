Glenn Sanford, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and 10% Owner of eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI, Financial), executed a sale of 46,047 shares in the company on August 13, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Post-transaction, the insider owns 41,074,250 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $12.05 per share, totaling approximately $554,666.35.

eXp World Holdings Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage and technology platform. The company's innovative model allows real estate professionals to collaborate and communicate through its 3D immersive environment, providing services across the United States and several international markets.

Over the past year, Glenn Sanford has sold a total of 546,047 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 18 insider sales and no insider buys over the last year.

The stock of eXp World Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $1.878 billion, is currently trading at $12.05. This valuation gives the stock a GF Value of $14.98, indicating that it is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent transaction by the insider may provide investors with context on the stock's current valuation and performance expectations. As always, potential investors should consider the broader market conditions and the company's fundamentals before making investment decisions.

