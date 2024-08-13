On August 13, 2024, David Weinstein, Director at NewLake Capital Partners Inc (NLCP, Financial), executed a sale of 23,641 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 93,823 shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners Inc is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial and retail properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities.

Over the past year, David Weinstein has sold a total of 47,491 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 6 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc were trading at $20.42 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $426.621 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.38, slightly lower than the industry median of 16.52 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine if a stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued, NewLake Capital Partners Inc has a GF Value of $20.72. This places the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio at 0.99, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

