Insight into Ariel Investment's Latest 13F Filings

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Ariel Investment, LLC, has been a prominent figure in the investment world since 1983. Managing both small and mid-cap portfolios, Rogers is known for his column "Patient Investor" in Forbes and his strategic focus on undervalued small to medium-sized companies. His investment philosophy emphasizes patience, independent thinking, and a long-term view, aiming to identify companies with high barriers to entry and sustainable competitive advantages at a significant discount to their intrinsic worth.

Summary of New Buys

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) expanded his portfolio by adding five new stocks in the second quarter of 2024. Noteworthy new positions include:

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) with 240,042 shares, making up 0.41% of the portfolio and valued at $38.33 million.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI, Financial) comprising 165,626 shares, or approximately 0.25% of the portfolio, valued at $23.34 million.

Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial) with 156,924 shares, accounting for 0.25% of the portfolio and valued at $23.52 million.

Key Position Increases

Significant enhancements were made to existing holdings, including:

JM Smucker Co (SJM, Financial), which saw an addition of 486,624 shares, bringing the total to 1,354,999 shares. This represents a 56.04% increase in share count and a 0.57% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $147.75 million.

Leslies Inc (LESL, Financial), with an additional 11,618,490 shares, bringing the total to 36,601,368 shares. This adjustment represents a 46.51% increase in share count, valued at $153.36 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) exited five positions in the second quarter of 2024, including:

Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN, Financial), where all 251,127 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -0.09%.

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD, Financial), with all 376,475 shares liquidated, causing a -0.03% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Reductions were also prominent in Rogers' strategy, particularly:

Stericycle Inc (SRCL, Financial) saw a reduction of 2,707,177 shares, a -63.95% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -1.41%. The stock traded at an average price of $51.35 during the quarter and has returned 26.22% over the past three months and 18.58% year-to-date.

Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI, Financial) was reduced by 2,436,140 shares, a -20.26% reduction, impacting the portfolio by -0.54%. The stock traded at an average price of $20.69 during the quarter and has returned -15.81% over the past three months and -2.07% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 115 stocks. The top holdings were 2.95% in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL, Financial), 2.76% in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial), 2.61% in Mattel Inc (MAT, Financial), 2.5% in ADT Inc (ADT, Financial), and 2.5% in Lazard Inc (LAZ, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated across 10 of the 11 industries, including Consumer Cyclical, Financial Services, Industrials, and more.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.